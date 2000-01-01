Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE provides electronic health solutions to healthcare providers through four segments: ambulatory information systems, pharmacy information systems, hospital information systems, and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems. The ambulatory information systems segment contributes to the majority of revenue and provides practice management software and electronic medical record management. Pharmacy information systems provide clinical, administrative, and financial software for retail pharmacies. The hospital information systems segment sells its solutions to in-patient centers. Consumer and Health Management Information Systems offers networking service connect providers and other market participants. Most of CompuGroup's revenue is generated in Europe.CompuGroup Medical SE provides software solutions for the European health market. Its software and communications solutions assist doctors, dentists, hospitals and other service providers with workflow, diagnosis and therapy.