Company Profile

Compumedics Ltd is a medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialisation of diagnostic technologies for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company is organized into geographical operating segments, being the United States of America, Australia and the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from Australia and the Asia Pacific region.