Company Profile

Computacenter PLC is an IT infrastructure services provider that advises organisations on IT strategy and manages customer infrastructure. The company offers user support, devices, applications, and data to support the customers through consulting, as well as the implementation and operation of networks and datacentre infrastructures on or off customers' premises. Computacenter operates infrastructure operation centres and group service desks across Europe, South Africa, and Asia, providing user support in multiple languages. The company's segments include the U.K., Germany, France, USA and international, with the U.K. and Germany accounting for the majority of revenue.Computacenter PLC, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in supply, implementation, support and management of information technology systems. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany and France.