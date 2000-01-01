Computacenter (LSE:CCC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCC

  • Market Cap£1.970bn
  • SymbolLSE:CCC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BV9FP302

Company Profile

Computacenter PLC, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in supply, implementation, support and management of information technology systems. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Latest CCC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CCC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .