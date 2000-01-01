Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSE:CMG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMG
- Market CapCAD307.350m
- SymbolTSE:CMG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA2052491057
Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.Computer Modelling Group Ltd functions in the Canadian software industry. It specializes in integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling.