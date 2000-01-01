Computer Modelling Group Ltd (TSE:CMG)

North American company
Market Info - CMG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMG

  • Market CapCAD307.350m
  • SymbolTSE:CMG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2052491057

Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.Computer Modelling Group Ltd functions in the Canadian software industry. It specializes in integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling.

