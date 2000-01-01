Company Profile

Computer Task Group Inc provides information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services in information technology solutions and information technology and other staffing. Its services consist of information technology business solution lifecycle including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing and maintaining the IT solution. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology and other staffing services. It promotes its services through Technology service providers, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Financial Services, Energy and General markets areas. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.Computer Task Group Inc is an IT solutions and staffing services company with operations in North America and Europe. The company's services include IT solutions and IT and other staffing.