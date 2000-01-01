Computershare Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:CPU)
APAC company
Market Info - CPU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPU
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CPU
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CPU5
Company Profile
Computershare has grown via global acquisition to become the world's leading provider of share registry services, constitutes around 60% of group EBITDA. The remaining 40% largely comprises mortgage administration services in the United States and United Kingdom. Around a third of group EBITDA is generated by interest on client-owned cash balances, or margin income, which is exposed to interest rate movements.Computershare Ltd provides share registry services, provision of administration services, document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning and electronic delivery, provision of bankruptcy and others.