Company Profile

Computershare has grown via global acquisition to become the world's leading provider of share registry services, constitutes around 60% of group EBITDA. The remaining 40% largely comprises mortgage administration services in the United States and United Kingdom. Around a third of group EBITDA is generated by interest on client-owned cash balances, or margin income, which is exposed to interest rate movements.Computershare Ltd provides share registry services, provision of administration services, document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning and electronic delivery, provision of bankruptcy and others.