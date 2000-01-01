Computime Group Ltd (SEHK:320)

APAC company
Company Info - 320

  • Market CapHKD554.230m
  • SymbolSEHK:320
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2341T1031

Company Profile

Computime Group Ltd is engaged in the research and development, designing, manufacturing and trading of electronic control products. It operates in three divisions: Building and Home Controls, Commercial and Industrial Controls, and Appliance Controls.

