Company Profile

Compx International Inc is a manufacturer of security products. Its security products are primarily used in recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a variety of other industries. Also, it is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, and trim tabs for the recreational marine industry. The company's operating segment includes Security Products and Marine Components. It generates maximum revenue from the Security Products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.Compx International Inc is engaged in manufacturing of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture's; and also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, and throttle controls.