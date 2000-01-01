ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ:COMS)
- Market Cap$238.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:COMS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS2056502030
ComSovereign Holding Corp is a provider of technologically- advanced telecom solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers Telecom and Network Products and Solutions, Intelligent Batteries and Back-Up Power Solutions and Tethered Drones and Aerostats.Drone Aviation Holding Corp designs, develops, markets and sells lighter-than-air advanced aerostats, tethered drones and land-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.