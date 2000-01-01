ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ:COMS)

North American company
Market Info - COMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COMS

  • Market Cap$238.120m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COMS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2056502030

Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp is a provider of technologically- advanced telecom solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers Telecom and Network Products and Solutions, Intelligent Batteries and Back-Up Power Solutions and Tethered Drones and Aerostats.Drone Aviation Holding Corp designs, develops, markets and sells lighter-than-air advanced aerostats, tethered drones and land-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.

