Comstock Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHCI

  • Market Cap$15.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CHCI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2056842022

Company Profile

Comstock Holding Co Inc is a multi-faceted real estate development and construction service company. It operates in three segments namely Homebuilding, Multi-family and Real Estate services segment.

Latest CHCI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .