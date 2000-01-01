Comstock Mining Inc (AMEX:LODE)

North American company
Market Info - LODE

Company Info - LODE

  • Market Cap$8.510m
  • SymbolAMEX:LODE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2057502013

Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc is a mining company with a focus on gold and silver deposits in the Nevada region. Its operations are divided into two segments, namely mining and real estate. The majority revenues are generated from the mining segment.

Latest LODE news

