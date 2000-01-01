Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd (SEHK:712)
- Market CapHKD80.420m
- SymbolSEHK:712
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- ISINKYG234201138
Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacture & marketing of solar wafers and ingots, with a focus on high quality monocrystalline solar wafers.