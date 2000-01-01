Conafi SpA (MTA:CNF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNF

  • Market Cap€11.380m
  • SymbolMTA:CNF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004105653

Company Profile

Conafi Prestito' is engaged in the provision of personal loans products, with customized conditions, regarding repayment on the basis of the loan takers salary or pension.

Latest CNF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .