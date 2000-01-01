Company Profile

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender’s, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Popular center-of-store brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt’s, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 11% of sales are to the food-service channel.Conagra Brands Inc is in the business of trading and merchandising packaged food in a variety of categories and in various retail channels across frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable temperature classes in North America.