Company Profile

Concentrix Corp is a technology-enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end solutions that facilitate communication between clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The solutions are provided in four complementary areas: Customer Lifecycle Management; CX/UX Strategy and Design; Digital Transformation; and VOC and Analytics. Also, the company provides insurance solutions, marketing solutions, and automation solutions.