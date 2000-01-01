Concepta (LSE:CPT)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CPT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CPT

  • Market Cap£3.710m
  • SymbolLSE:CPT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYZ2R301

Company Profile

Concepta PLC is engaged in health diagnostics for women's fertility and specifically unexplained infertility. Concepta's portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.

Latest CPT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CPT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .