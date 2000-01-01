Concha (LSE:CHA)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHA

  • Market Cap£3.050m
  • SymbolLSE:CHA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8Y82097

Company Profile

Concha PLC is primarily an investment company based in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the firm along with its subsidiary is to identify and acquire interests especially in the technology, media, and communication industries.

Latest CHA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CHA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .