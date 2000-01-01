Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies PLC develops components for computer system manufacturers in the United Kingdom. Through its embedded products such as processor boards, switch fabric boards, transmission modules, and mass storage, it aids its clients in minimizing development time and risk. Its products support various operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, Solaris, QNX, and VxWorks. Concurrent Technologies caters to a variety of key markets such as defense, telecommunications, aerospace, transportation, scientific and industrials. It has a geographical presence in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and other regions out of which the majority of revenue is generated from North America.