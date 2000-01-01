Concurrent Technologies (LSE:CNC)
- Market Cap£63.990m
- SymbolLSE:CNC
- IndustryTechnology
- ISINGB0002183191
Concurrent Technologies PLC develops components for computer system manufacturers in the United Kingdom. Through its embedded products such as processor boards, switch fabric boards, transmission modules, and mass storage, it aids its clients in minimizing development time and risk. Its products support various operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, Solaris, QNX, and VxWorks. Concurrent Technologies caters to a variety of key markets such as defense, telecommunications, aerospace, transportation, scientific and industrials. It has a geographical presence in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and other regions out of which the majority of revenue is generated from North America.Concurrent Technologies PLC develops computer system essentials such as processor boards and transmission modules for original equipment manufacturers. It derives the maximum revenue from the United Kingdom.