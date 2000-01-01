Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (AMEX:CDOR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDOR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDOR

  • Market Cap$131.600m
  • SymbolAMEX:CDOR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINUS20676Y4035

Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the investment and ownership of high quality select service, limited service, extended stay, and compact full service hotels.

Latest CDOR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .