Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (AMEX:CDOR)
- Market Cap$131.600m
- SymbolAMEX:CDOR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- ISINUS20676Y4035
Company Profile
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the investment and ownership of high quality select service, limited service, extended stay, and compact full service hotels.