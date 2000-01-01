Conduit Holdings Ltd (LSE:CRE)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRE

  • Market Cap£839.420m
  • SymbolLSE:CRE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG243851091

Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Ltd operates in the insurance industry. The company is engaged in the business of property and casualty reinsurance underwriting.

Latest CRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CRE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .