Company Profile

Conduity Capital PLC, formerly New Trend Lifestyle Group PLC is engaged in providing products and services based on Feng Shui and the Emperor Star Astrology. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, business talks and seminars for large corporations also including Tarot Cards readings and on-line dating service using Feng Shui principles for businessmen, political figures, business enterprises and the general public. The company provides its Feng Shui services in Singapore, Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China with Singapore deriving most of the revenue.