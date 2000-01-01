Confluent Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CFLT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CFLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CFLT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CFLT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS20717M1036

Company Profile

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services.

Latest CFLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .