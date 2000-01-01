Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNFR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNFR
- Market Cap$38.550m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CNFR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS20731J1025
Company Profile
Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. It provides insurance coverage for commercial and personal product lines.