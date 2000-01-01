Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)
- Market CapCAD13.610m
- SymbolTSE:CFF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- ISINCA2073241044
Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc invests in the forest industry in Canada. The firm is engaged in the manufacture of structural grade SPF dimension lumber and the production of clean, renewable energy.