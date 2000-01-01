Company Profile

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.Conmed Corp is a medical technology company with an emphasis on surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Company's products serve the clinical areas, surgeons and physicians.