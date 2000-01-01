Conmed Corp (NYSE:CNMD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNMD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNMD
- Market Cap$1.483bn
- SymbolNYSE:CNMD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS2074101013
Company Profile
Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.Conmed Corp is a medical technology company with an emphasis on surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Company's products serve the clinical areas, surgeons and physicians.