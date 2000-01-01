Connect Group (LSE:CNCT)

UK company
  • Market Cap£44.830m
  • SymbolLSE:CNCT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B17WCR61

Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a UK based wholesale distributor of the published content. The group is one of the UK's largest publishers of newspapers and magazines, and it also operates as a book distributor through bookstores and an online platform serving the needs of academics and public libraries. The company also has a parcel freight division that handles business to business consignments on a next day delivery basis; however, the majority of its revenues are generated through the newspaper business.Connect Group PLC is a distributor of newspaper, magazines and books. Its operating divisions include; News & Media, Books, Education & Care, and Parcel Freight. The majority of its revenues are generated through the newspaper business.

