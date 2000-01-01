Connected IO Ltd (ASX:CIO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CIO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CIO
- Market CapAUD7.300m
- SymbolASX:CIO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CIO3
Company Profile
Connected IO Ltd provides embedded product engineering, software development and industrial design services to product and technology companies in select market segments.