Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) Share Price

CNXA
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Leisure
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is a connected sports company delivering products, technologies and services across the Watch, Play, Learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed and monetized. Its portfolio of brands include Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis.
NASDAQ:CNXA
US8314452009
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest CNXA News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News