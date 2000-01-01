Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2019, it produced 881,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 2.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 was 5.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent.ConocoPhillips operates in the oil & gas sector. Its primary business involves exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.