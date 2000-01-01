Conquest Resources Ltd (TSX:CQR)

North American company
Market Info - CQR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CQR

  • Market CapCAD2.590m
  • SymbolTSX:CQR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2082871021

Company Profile

Conquest Resources Ltd is a Canadian based mineral exploration company, which is engaged in the exploration and evaluation properties located in northern Ontario. The company owns an interest in Alexander Red Lake Property, Smith Lake Property, King Bay Gold Project and Golden Rose project.Conquest Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is engaged in the exploration and evaluation properties located in northern Ontario.

Latest CQR news

