CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCR

  • Market Cap$398.330m
  • SymbolNYSE:CCR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS20855T1007

Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP is engaged in the bituminous coal operations in Pennsylvania. It has ownership interest and management and control rights in CONSOL Energy's Pennsylvania mining complex including Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey.

Latest CCR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .