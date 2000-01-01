Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc provides communication services for business and residential customers across various states in the U.S. Its business product suite includes data and Internet solutions, voice, data center services, security services, managed and IT services, and an expanded suite of cloud services. It provides wholesale solutions to wireless and wireline carriers and other service providers including data, voice, network connections, and custom fiber builds and last-mile connections. It offers residential high-speed Internet, video, phone, and home security services as well as multi-service residential and small business bundles.Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc is a provider of telecom services in the United States. The company’s offering spans local and long-distance services, broadband Internet access and cloud data services.