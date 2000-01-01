Company Profile

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison Company of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York--including New York City--and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate roughly 90% of Con Ed's earnings. The other 10% of earnings comes from investments in renewable energy projects and gas and electric transmission. These investments have resulted in Con Ed becoming the second- largest owner of utility-scale PV solar capacity in the U.S.Consolidated Edison Inc functions in the utilities market. It owns energy infrastructure projects and its main business operations are its regulated electric, gas and steam delivery businesses. The CECONY segment generates maximum revenue.