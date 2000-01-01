Consolidated Financial Holdings Ltd (ASX:CWL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CWL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CWL0
Company Profile
Consolidated Financial Holdings Ltd, formerly Chant West Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing research, consulting, and software services to the superannuation and financial planning industries.Chant West Holdings Ltd is a provider of research, consulting and software services to the superannuation and financial planning industries. It operates through two business Chant West and Enzumo.