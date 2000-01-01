Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. Principally, it is focused on investing in income-producing real estate and when possible, monetizing the value of land holdings through land sales to redeploy the proceeds into investments in the income-producing real estate. Its segments include Income properties, Management Services, Commercial loan investments, and Real estate operations. The company generates a majority of the revenue mainly from the Income properties segment.Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. Principally, it owns and manages commercial real estate properties in the United States.