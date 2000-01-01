Company Profile

Consolidated Uranium Inc is an exploration company. The company has an interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. In addition, it owns the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region and the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut.NxGold Ltd is a Canadian based uranium exploration company engaged in the exploration of its portfolio of uranium exploration properties.