Consolidated Uranium Inc (TSX:CUR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CUR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CUR

  • Market CapCAD86.500m
  • SymbolTSX:CUR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA21024C1014

Company Profile

Consolidated Uranium Inc is an exploration company. The company has an interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. In addition, it owns the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region and the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut.NxGold Ltd is a Canadian based uranium exploration company engaged in the exploration of its portfolio of uranium exploration properties.

Latest CUR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .