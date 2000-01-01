Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd is active in the utility sector. It develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. It generates maximum revenue from the Bulk segment. The bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman and The Bahamas under long-term contracts. Its retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Island pursuant to an exclusive license granted by the Cayman Islands government. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Cayman Islands.Consolidated Water Co Ltd develops and operates seawater desalination plants. The company's operating segment includes Retail, bulk, services and manufacturing. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Bulk segment.