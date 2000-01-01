Company Profile

Consort Medical PLC is part of the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. It is one of the leading contract manufacturers in the field of drug delivery devices. Its core products include an inhaler, auto-injector, nasal and ocular technologies which it supplies to pharmaceutical companies. Along with devices, the company also specializes in drugs including active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose formulations.Consort Medical PLC is mainly a medical device manufacturer. Its core products include drug delivery devices such as inhaler, auto-injector, nasal and ocular technologies. It also supplies drugs such as active pharmaceutical ingredients.