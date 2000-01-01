Constantin Medien AG (XETRA:EV4)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EV4
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EV4
- Market Cap€216.220m
- SymbolXETRA:EV4
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorBroadcasting TV
- Currency
- ISINDE0009147207
Company Profile
Constantin Medien AG is engaged in production, development and distribution of films which includes theatrical distribution, Home Entertainment releases, TV broadcast. It operates TV channels such as SPORT1, SPORT1+, SPORT1 US and others.