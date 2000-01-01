Constellium SE A (NYSE:CSTM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSTM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSTM
- Market Cap$2.033bn
- SymbolNYSE:CSTM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINNL0010489522
Company Profile
Constellium NV designs and manufactures innovative specialty rolled and extruded aluminium products, serving primarily the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. Constellium operates production sites in Europe, North America and China.