Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (SEHK:1681)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1681

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1681

  • Market CapHKD4.067bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1681
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2524A1031

Company Profile

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is a part of China's healthcare sector. The Company through its subsidiaries, is engaged in production and sales of pharmaceutical products, trading and research of pharmaceutical products and property development.

Latest 1681 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .