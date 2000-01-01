Contagious Gaming Inc (TSX:CNS)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.590m
  • SymbolTSX:CNS
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2107373003

Company Profile

Contagious Gaming Inc is software development company engaged in the business of developing software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets in Canada and internationally.

