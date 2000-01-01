Contagious Gaming Inc (TSX:CNS)
- Market CapCAD0.590m
- SymbolTSX:CNS
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- ISINCA2107373003
Contagious Gaming Inc is software development company engaged in the business of developing software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets in Canada and internationally.