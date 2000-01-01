Contango Oil & Gas Co (AMEX:MCF)
Market Info - MCF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCF
- Market Cap$187.230m
- SymbolAMEX:MCF
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS21075N2045
Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an independent oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation, and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Texas Gulf Coast, offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company's properties are in the Gulf of Mexico, Oklahoma, Pecos County, Madison and Grimes counties, Zavala and Dimmit counties, San Augustine County, Weston County, Texas Gulf Coast, and Sublette County.Contango Oil & Gas Company is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Gulf of Mexico.