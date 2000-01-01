Continental AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:CON)

European company
Company Info - CON

  • Market Cap€24.861bn
  • SymbolXETRA:CON
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005439004

Company Profile

Continental is a global auto supplier and tiremaker. Operations include chassis and safety, powertrain (Vitesco after the spin-off to shareholders), interior, tires, and ContiTech, which uses rubber in industrial and automotive components and systems. Last year, automotive group revenue was 60% of Continental's total business while the rubber group was 40% (tires 27% and ContiTech 13%). Continental's largest markets are Europe excluding Germany, North America, and Asia, accounting for about 30%, 26%, and 22% of 2019 revenue, respectively. On its own, Germany accounted for 19% of revenue. The company's top five customers are Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Volkswagen, representing about 39% of total revenue.Continental AG is an automotive manufacturing company. It manufactures tires, brake systems, automotive safety, powertrain and chassis components, tachographs and other parts for automotive industries.

