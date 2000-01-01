Continental AG (MTA:CON)

European company
Market Info - CON

Company Info - CON

  • Market Cap€23.725bn
  • SymbolMTA:CON
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005439004

Company Profile

Continental AG is an automotive manufacturing company. It manufactures tires, brake systems, automotive safety, powertrain and chassis components, tachographs and other parts for automotive industries.

Latest CON news

