Company Profile

Continental is a global auto supplier and tire maker. Operations include chassis and safety, powertrain, interior, tires, and ContiTech. Continental's largest markets are Germany, the rest of Europe, and North America, accounting for about 25%, 33%, and 20% of revenue, respectively. Asia has been growing rapidly, representing about 15% of revenue. Auto-parts supply revenue is 60% of Continental's total business while tires are 30% and rubber products (ContiTech) are 10%. The top five customers are BMW, Ford, Daimler, Volkswagen, and General Motors, representing about 40% of the total.Continental AG is an automotive manufacturing company. It manufactures tires, brake systems, automotive safety, powertrain and chassis components, tachographs and other parts for automotive industries.