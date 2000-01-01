Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNL

  • Market CapCAD1.152bn
  • SymbolTSE:CNL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA21146A1084

Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc is a gold mining company acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in Colombia. Its project portfolio includes Buritica project and the Berlin gold project both in Medellin, Colombia.

Latest CNL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .