Company Profile

Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 340 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 58% oil and 42% natural gas and NGLs.Continental Resources Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, and production company. The company operates primarily in the Williston Basin and in southern Oklahoma.